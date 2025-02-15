EMEA > Swiss registry launching consultation on biomass-focused standard for construction projects

Swiss registry launching consultation on biomass-focused standard for construction projects

Published 11:15 on February 15, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:29 on February 15, 2025  /  EMEA, Nature-based, Switzerland, Voluntary

A Swiss-based registry is launching a public consultation for a new voluntary carbon market certification system aimed at integrating biomass-derived carbon sinks into the construction sector.
