CFTC: CCA price slump draws in investors, RGAs shelved

Published 01:31 on February 15, 2025 / Last updated at 01:31 on February 15, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Investors continued to build net length in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) as futures prices reversed mid-week ahead of the first quarterly permit sale, while traders reduced RGGI exposure amidst US-Canada tariff uncertainty, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.