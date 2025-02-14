CAR poaches next president from Verra senior leadership
Published 19:00 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 19:00 on February 14, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) announced Friday the selection of its next president - a market veteran currently serving as senior leadership at competitor Verra.
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) announced Friday the selection of its next president - a market veteran currently serving as senior leadership at competitor Verra.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.