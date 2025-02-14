Americas > CAR poaches next president from Verra senior leadership

CAR poaches next president from Verra senior leadership

Published 19:00 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:00 on February 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) announced Friday the selection of its next president - a market veteran currently serving as senior leadership at competitor Verra.
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) announced Friday the selection of its next president - a market veteran currently serving as senior leadership at competitor Verra.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.