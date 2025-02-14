WWF calls for separate EU target on carbon removals, with strict green criteria
Published 17:21 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:21 on February 14, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary
Conservation group the WWF has called on policymakers to establish clear criteria for the development of carbon removals (CDR) in Europe, including separate targets to ensure technologies can scale up, accompanied by strict environmental safeguards to prevent deterrence from emission reductions.
