Africa > Kenya grassland project may receive carbon credit issuances, despite uncertain future

Kenya grassland project may receive carbon credit issuances, despite uncertain future

Published 16:08 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:08 on February 14, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The owners of the world’s largest soil carbon project could still receive carbon credits, despite its future hanging in the balance, with no action yet taken by standard-setter Verra to prevent issuance.
The owners of the world’s largest soil carbon project could still receive carbon credits, despite its future hanging in the balance, with no action yet taken by standard-setter Verra to prevent issuance.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.