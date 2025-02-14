EMEA > Ocean CDR could remove millions of tonnes of CO2 in Germany, but challenges remain -report

Ocean CDR could remove millions of tonnes of CO2 in Germany, but challenges remain -report

Published 14:32 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:32 on February 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Germany could remove millions of tonnes of CO2 annually through ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) methods, although challenges remain regarding measurement and environmental risks, according to a new report.
Germany could remove millions of tonnes of CO2 annually through ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) methods, although challenges remain regarding measurement and environmental risks, according to a new report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.