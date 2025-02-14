Americas > Lack of updated NDC climate targets to slow Article 6 progress, warns rating agency

Published 14:36 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:36 on February 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The flourishing of Article 6 trade may be hampered by countries failing to submit new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) climate targets on time, according to a carbon credit rating agency.
