China’s HFC emissions surge, threaten climate targets, says study
Published 13:48 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 13:48 on February 14, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA
China's emissions from greenhouse gases used in cooling and refrigeration have skyrocketed since 2005, and now equal emissions from more than 500 natural gas-fired power plants in a single year, according to a new research.
