Singapore-based biochar developer expands to India

Published 12:41 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:41 on February 14, 2025

A Southeast Asian developer is setting up the first two of many biochar production facilities in Gujarat, India that it expects to generate a total of 1 million carbon removals credits by 2030, the company told Carbon Pulse.
