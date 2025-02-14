EMEA > INTERVIEW: Truckmakers defend ETS2 in face of political qualms

INTERVIEW: Truckmakers defend ETS2 in face of political qualms

Published 11:22 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:22 on February 14, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Europe’s truck manufacturers have stepped forward to defend the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), saying a carbon price is the “cornerstone” of the transition to clean mobility, while acknowledging that social concerns also need to be addressed.
Europe’s truck manufacturers have stepped forward to defend the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), saying a carbon price is the “cornerstone” of the transition to clean mobility, while acknowledging that social concerns also need to be addressed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.