INTERVIEW: Truckmakers defend ETS2 in face of political qualms
Published 11:22 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 11:22 on February 14, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Europe’s truck manufacturers have stepped forward to defend the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), saying a carbon price is the “cornerstone” of the transition to clean mobility, while acknowledging that social concerns also need to be addressed.
Europe’s truck manufacturers have stepped forward to defend the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), saying a carbon price is the “cornerstone” of the transition to clean mobility, while acknowledging that social concerns also need to be addressed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.