Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:01 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 13:01 on February 14, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices found late-morning strength as they bounced back off support levels in the wake of a strong auction, having eased lower for much of Friday under pressure from falling TTF gas prices, with technical indicators said to now point to the downside for EUAs in the near term.