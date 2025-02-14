Asia Pacific > Delayed ACCU issuances see fourth exit pilot window slump, prices jump

Delayed ACCU issuances see fourth exit pilot window slump, prices jump

Published 05:55 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:55 on February 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The volume of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) exiting and being delivered during the fourth pilot window is far lower than previously predicted, according to results published by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Friday, with more than half being rescheduled. 
The volume of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) exiting and being delivered during the fourth pilot window is far lower than previously predicted, according to results published by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Friday, with more than half being rescheduled. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.