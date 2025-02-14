Delayed ACCU issuances see fourth exit pilot window slump, prices jump
Published 05:55 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 05:55 on February 14, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The volume of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) exiting and being delivered during the fourth pilot window is far lower than previously predicted, according to results published by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) Friday, with more than half being rescheduled.
