Indonesia to expand ETS to cover four industrial sectors, local media

Published 01:32 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:32 on February 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia appears to be planning to expand its emissions trading scheme to cover four hard-to-abate sectors, as well as begin efforts to launch blue carbon trading, various ministries told local media Thursday.
