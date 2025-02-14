Americas > WCI Markets: Traders anticipate post auction CCA rebound

WCI Markets: Traders anticipate post auction CCA rebound

Published 03:03 on February 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:03 on February 14, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices clawed back earlier losses through the week amidst heightened futures and options transaction activity ahead of the first quarterly permit sale next week, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remained muted.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices clawed back earlier losses through the week amidst heightened futures and options transaction activity ahead of the first quarterly permit sale next week, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remained muted.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.