WCI Markets: Traders anticipate post auction CCA rebound

Published 03:03 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 03:03 on February 14, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices clawed back earlier losses through the week amidst heightened futures and options transaction activity ahead of the first quarterly permit sale next week, while trade in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) remained muted.