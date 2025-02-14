BRIEFING: Carbon capture is a public good, needs policies to drive growth -experts
Published 14:10 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 14:10 on February 14, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital to reach net zero emissions, but projects need to be driven by climate policies to prevent the technology from being used as an excuse to keep fossil fuels alive, experts said.
