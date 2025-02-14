Global electricity demand to rise nearly 4% annually through 2027, as CO2 emissions stabilise -report
Published 06:00 on February 14, 2025 / Last updated at 17:01 on February 13, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US
Global electricity demand is set to grow at close to an average of 4% annually through 2027, while CO2 emissions from power generation are expected to plateau, according to a report released Friday.
Global electricity demand is set to grow at close to an average of 4% annually through 2027, while CO2 emissions from power generation are expected to plateau, according to a report released Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.