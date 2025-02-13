EMEA > RWE posts 8% drop in lignite-fired generation in 2024

RWE posts 8% drop in lignite-fired generation in 2024

Published 16:03 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:03 on February 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

RWE, historically the largest emitter in the EU ETS, posted a 8% annual drop in EU lignite-fired power generation in 2024, in preliminary full-year figures published on Thursday.
RWE, historically the largest emitter in the EU ETS, posted a 8% annual drop in EU lignite-fired power generation in 2024, in preliminary full-year figures published on Thursday.


