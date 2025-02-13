France calls for simplifying and strengthening EU’s CBAM

Published 15:44 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 15:44 on February 13, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Two French ministers have thrown their weight behind the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), calling it an indispensable tool to steer Europe towards net zero emissions — while stressing that the scheme needs to be strengthened and simplified before it starts charging a fee next year.