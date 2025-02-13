Americas > Age of AI to cause surge in new oil exploration, says Shell

The age of artificial intelligence (AI) could prove a boon to fossil fuel companies, propping up high global oil demand into the 2060s, Shell said in its latest annual energy outlook, though global emissions would peak in the late 2020s.
