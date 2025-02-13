EMEA > Brussels preparing changes to EU ETS registry fees

Published 14:27 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:27 on February 13, 2025  / and /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is preparing to introduce a new fee system aimed at financing the EU ETS registry, which is being extended to cover new sectors of the economy.
