Australia > Paper highlights gap between nature finance literature focus and actual contributions

Paper highlights gap between nature finance literature focus and actual contributions

Published 13:12 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:12 on February 13, 2025  / /  Australia, Biodiversity, EMEA

The frequency of mentions of some nature finance tools in non-academic literature is inconsistent with their actual capital contributions, a preprint paper has said.
The frequency of mentions of some nature finance tools in non-academic literature is inconsistent with their actual capital contributions, a preprint paper has said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.