Amazon, Microsoft team up with Exxon for new voluntary carbon task force

Published 12:54 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:54 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Representatives from several large corporates, including Amazon, ExxonMobil, and Microsoft, have teamed up with voluntary carbon experts as part of a new task force aimed at driving integrity in the market.
