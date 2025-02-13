Americas > Carbon-rich peatlands are severely underprotected, study finds

Carbon-rich peatlands are severely underprotected, study finds

Published 13:03 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:03 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Only 17% of the world’s peatlands are protected despite storing more carbon than all the world's forests combined, a study released Thursday has found.
