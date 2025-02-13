Nigerian state govt partners with Moroccan firm on carbon farming initiatives
Published 11:58 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 11:58 on February 13, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The government of Kano in Nigeria has partnered with a Moroccan agri-tech firm to enhance agricultural productivity while enabling farmers in the state to earn carbon credits, as reported by several local media sources.
The government of Kano in Nigeria has partnered with a Moroccan agri-tech firm to enhance agricultural productivity while enabling farmers in the state to earn carbon credits, as reported by several local media sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.