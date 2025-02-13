Africa > Nigerian state govt partners with Moroccan firm on carbon farming initiatives

Nigerian state govt partners with Moroccan firm on carbon farming initiatives

Published 11:58 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:58 on February 13, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The government of Kano in Nigeria has partnered with a Moroccan agri-tech firm to enhance agricultural productivity while enabling farmers in the state to earn carbon credits, as reported by several local media sources.
The government of Kano in Nigeria has partnered with a Moroccan agri-tech firm to enhance agricultural productivity while enabling farmers in the state to earn carbon credits, as reported by several local media sources.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.