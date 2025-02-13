Americas > High-income countries responsible for 13% of forest biodiversity loss, study says

High-income countries responsible for 13% of forest biodiversity loss, study says

Published 11:23 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:23 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Consumption-driven deforestation caused by high-income countries has been responsible for over 13% of forest habitat loss globally since 2001, according to a paper released on Wednesday.
Consumption-driven deforestation caused by high-income countries has been responsible for over 13% of forest habitat loss globally since 2001, according to a paper released on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.