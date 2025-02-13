Americas > Cali fund key to implementing UN High Seas Treaty, IUCN says

Cali fund key to implementing UN High Seas Treaty, IUCN says

Published 11:06 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:06 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

A benefit-sharing mechanism for the use of digital sequence information (DSI) on genetic resources, such as the one established at COP16, can be crucial to support biodiversity conservation under the UN High Seas Treaty, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has said.
