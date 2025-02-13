ASEAN faces limited impact from EU CBAM, but future risks loom -study

The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will have minimal immediate economic impact on Southeast Asia in the short term, but that might change in time and the scheme offers an opportunity to nations in the region to scale up their carbon pricing systems, according to new research.