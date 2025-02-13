BRIEFING: EU aims to adopt carbon farming certification rules this year, official says
Published 10:58 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 10:58 on February 13, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary
The European Commission on Wednesday confirmed its intention to adopt carbon farming certification methodologies before the end of the year and write them into law under the EU’s Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) regulation.
The European Commission on Wednesday confirmed its intention to adopt carbon farming certification methodologies before the end of the year and write them into law under the EU’s Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.