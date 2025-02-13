EMEA > BRIEFING: EU aims to adopt carbon farming certification rules this year, official says

BRIEFING: EU aims to adopt carbon farming certification rules this year, official says

Published 10:58 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:58 on February 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Commission on Wednesday confirmed its intention to adopt carbon farming certification methodologies before the end of the year and write them into law under the EU’s Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) regulation.
