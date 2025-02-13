EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:12 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:12 on February 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices continued to track lower on Thursday morning amid heavy losses on gas markets, as sources also pointed to the trend coming as part of an "overdue" correction lower after a sustained period of strength.
