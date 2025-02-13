Asia Pacific > Japanese developer builds new rice project in Philippines as JCM methodology coverage expands

Japanese developer builds new rice project in Philippines as JCM methodology coverage expands

Published 09:37 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:37 on February 13, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A Tokyo-based developer has added another initiative to its project pipeline in the Philippines, taking advantage of the Southeast Asian country approving a new methodology under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).
A Tokyo-based developer has added another initiative to its project pipeline in the Philippines, taking advantage of the Southeast Asian country approving a new methodology under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.