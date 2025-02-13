Japanese developer builds new rice project in Philippines as JCM methodology coverage expands
Published 09:37 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 09:37 on February 13, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A Tokyo-based developer has added another initiative to its project pipeline in the Philippines, taking advantage of the Southeast Asian country approving a new methodology under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).
A Tokyo-based developer has added another initiative to its project pipeline in the Philippines, taking advantage of the Southeast Asian country approving a new methodology under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.