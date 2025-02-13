Americas > California district court dismisses youth climate case for good

California district court dismisses youth climate case for good

Published 00:46 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:46 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A US district court on Tuesday dismissed a case against the EPA that claimed the agency's policies violated constitutional rights by undervaluing the harm caused by climate pollution.
A US district court on Tuesday dismissed a case against the EPA that claimed the agency's policies violated constitutional rights by undervaluing the harm caused by climate pollution.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.