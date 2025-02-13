Americas > US DOE affirms $1.7 bln loan to SAF refinery pledged by Biden administration

US DOE affirms $1.7 bln loan to SAF refinery pledged by Biden administration

Published 00:12 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:12 on February 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, US

The US DOE approved the disbursement of a $1.67 billion loan guarantee that had been finalised in the last days of the Biden administration, it said on Tuesday, enabling the expansion of a Montana sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refinery.
