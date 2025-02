Honduras’ claim to REDD+ reductions “in overall accordance” with UN guidelines, says review

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Honduras has received feedback from a UN technical team on its reporting under the UNFCCC REDD+ payment for ecosystem services mechanism, in which it claimed nearly 12 million tonnes CO2 in reductions – thereby entering the final verification stages for REDD+ results that could become Article 6 credits.