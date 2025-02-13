Americas > Honduras’ claim to REDD+ reductions “in overall accordance” with UN guidelines, says review

Honduras’ claim to REDD+ reductions “in overall accordance” with UN guidelines, says review

Published 00:02 on February 13, 2025

Honduras has received feedback from a UN technical team on its reporting under the UNFCCC REDD+ payment for ecosystem services mechanism, in which it claimed nearly 12 million tonnes CO2 in reductions – thereby entering the final verification stages for REDD+ results that could become Article 6 credits.
Honduras has received feedback from a UN technical team on its reporting under the UNFCCC REDD+ payment for ecosystem services mechanism, in which it claimed nearly 12 million tonnes CO2 in reductions – thereby entering the final verification stages for REDD+ results that could become Article 6 credits.


