UK govt says “strongly minded” to extend ETS beyond 2030, permit allowance banking in latest consultation

Published 18:09 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 18:09 on February 12, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The UK ETS Authority has opened a consultation on the next stage of the country's carbon market, advocating both its continued operation beyond 2030 as well as the banking of allowances between its current and future phases, though market sources cited surprise, having assumed the government commitment was already there.