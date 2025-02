UK govt says “strongly minded” to extend ETS beyond 2030, permit allowance banking in latest consultation

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The UK ETS Authority has opened a consultation on the next stage of the country's carbon market, advocating both its continued operation beyond 2030 as well as the banking of allowances between its current and future phases, though market sources cited surprise, having assumed the government commitment was already there.