Millions in forest conversion offsets propel ARB issuance to record, few provide benefits to California

Published 19:54 on February 13, 2025 / Last updated at 19:54 on February 13, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB granted 3.6 million California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) to an avoided conversion forest project, which took their bi-weekly issuance to all-time highs, but only a small percentage were tagged with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, data published Wednesday showed.