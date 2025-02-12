Dutch NGO takes Shell to high court in bid to push emission cuts
Published 14:24 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 14:24 on February 12, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary
Dutch environmental group Milieudefensie is taking Shell to the Dutch Supreme Court in a bid to force the oil and gas major to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, after an appeals court overturned a landmark 2021 ruling that initially backed the demand.
Dutch environmental group Milieudefensie is taking Shell to the Dutch Supreme Court in a bid to force the oil and gas major to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, after an appeals court overturned a landmark 2021 ruling that initially backed the demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.