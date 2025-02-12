Africa > Austrian project developer looks to tap into Uganda’s carbon removal potential

Austrian project developer looks to tap into Uganda’s carbon removal potential

Published 13:16 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:16 on February 12, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

An Austrian developer is talking to Uganda about leading on agriculture and forestry carbon credit projects that could generate up to $500 million of investments in the country, according to local media sources.
