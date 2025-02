EU energy security strategy outdated, ETS-backed ‘electrification bank’ needed -study

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The EU’s 2014 energy security strategy is no longer fit for purpose due to fundamental supply and demand changes over the past decade, an industry study has found, as it called for a new ETS-funded bank to support electrification.