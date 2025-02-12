EMEA > EU’s 2040 climate target plan back on the agenda for Q1

EU’s 2040 climate target plan back on the agenda for Q1

Published 11:43 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:43 on February 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

After facing an extended delay until the summer, the EU’s legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target is back on the European Commission’s agenda for publication in Q1, according to official documents released on Wednesday.
