Americas > BRIEFING: Carbon removal buzz builds as SBTi signals ‘interim’ targets poised to form part of new standard

BRIEFING: Carbon removal buzz builds as SBTi signals ‘interim’ targets poised to form part of new standard

Published 10:28 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:28 on February 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The carbon removal sector is growing excited after the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) signalled it may include "interim" targets for negative emissions in its hotly-anticipated revision to the flagship Corporate Net-Zero Standard.
The carbon removal sector is growing excited after the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) signalled it may include "interim" targets for negative emissions in its hotly-anticipated revision to the flagship Corporate Net-Zero Standard.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.