BRIEFING: Carbon removal buzz builds as SBTi signals ‘interim’ targets poised to form part of new standard
Published 10:28 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 10:28 on February 12, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The carbon removal sector is growing excited after the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) signalled it may include "interim" targets for negative emissions in its hotly-anticipated revision to the flagship Corporate Net-Zero Standard.
