Brussels updates EU ETS registry rules to reflect carbon market extension
Published 09:02 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 09:02 on February 12, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission put forward an update of registry rules for the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), saying changes were needed to reflect the scheme’s extension to new sectors like shipping, road transport and buildings.
The European Commission put forward an update of registry rules for the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), saying changes were needed to reflect the scheme’s extension to new sectors like shipping, road transport and buildings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.