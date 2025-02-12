Asia Pacific > Japanese shipper sets up carbon insetting programme

Japanese shipper sets up carbon insetting programme

Published 09:14 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:14 on February 12, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Shipping

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) on Wednesday launched a net zero alliance that will establish carbon insetting projects and generate environmental attributes certificates (EACs) from voyages that use its alternative fuels.
Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) on Wednesday launched a net zero alliance that will establish carbon insetting projects and generate environmental attributes certificates (EACs) from voyages that use its alternative fuels.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.