EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:46 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:46 on February 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon fell back on Wednesday morning in line with weakening natural gas and power prices, while investor data showed funds had increased their net long position for a seventh consecutive week.
