Americas > Honeywell partners with Indian startup to develop sustainable aviation fuel

Honeywell partners with Indian startup to develop sustainable aviation fuel

Published 07:58 on February 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:58 on February 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Other APAC

US industrial giant Honeywell on Tuesday partnered with an India-based startup to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming to help airlines meet their CORSIA emissions requirements.
US industrial giant Honeywell on Tuesday partnered with an India-based startup to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming to help airlines meet their CORSIA emissions requirements.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.