Japanese companies to develop carbon farming methodology under J-Credit programme
Published 07:54 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 07:54 on February 12, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan
A Tokyo-based project developer has partnered with the seed breeding unit of one of the largest dairy companies in Japan to develop a methodology exclusively for carbon farming, aiming to unlock the abatement potential in the country's agricultural sector.
