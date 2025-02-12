Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: Fortescue reviewing ACCU strategy over integrity concerns, calls for cap on offset use  

Published 05:47 on February 12, 2025

Australian miner Fortescue will finalise a fresh strategy for purchasing Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) by the end of the month to avoid integrity concerns, as the company calls for a cap on offset use under the Safeguard Mechanism.
