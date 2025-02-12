US SEC requests pause on ongoing litigation against climate disclosure rules

Published 02:08 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 02:08 on February 12, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary

Acting chairman of the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) requested staff Tuesday to notify federal courts not to schedule arguments for the lawsuit against its contested climate disclosure rules, as the agency needed time to deliberate and determine appropriate next steps in light of a regulatory freeze from the new White House administration.