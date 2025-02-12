Swiss agency signs purchase agreement with cookstove project developer for ITMOs from Africa
Published 03:20 on February 12, 2025 / Last updated at 03:20 on February 12, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland
The Swiss organisation arranging Article 6 deals on the country’s behalf has inked a purchase agreement with an Australian project developer for Paris-aligned carbon credits from a clean cooking initiative in Malawi.
