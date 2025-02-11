Americas > Canada can’t build clean power plants fast enough to meet demand -study

Canada can’t build clean power plants fast enough to meet demand -study

Published 23:41 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:41 on February 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada

Canada’s timeline to achieve net zero is “impossible in practical terms,” according to new study examining current clean power options up against the sheer scale of incoming electricity demand.
Canada’s timeline to achieve net zero is “impossible in practical terms,” according to new study examining current clean power options up against the sheer scale of incoming electricity demand.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.