Brazilian carbon developer eyes biodiversity credits amid increasing corporate interest

Published 15:38 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:38 on February 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian carbon developer is planning to explore biodiversity credit opportunities in the Amazon and Atlantic forests, amid increasing corporate interest in nature-related claims, the company project director told Carbon Pulse.
